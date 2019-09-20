Three people were arrested for public violence following a protest in Ikemeleng, Kroondal near Rustenburg. Picture: Molaole Montsho

Rustenburg - Three people were arrested for public violence at Ikemeleng in Kroondal near Rustenburg, North West police said on Friday. "A female and two males were arrested for public violence," said spokesperson Captain Elsabe Augoustides.

The trio were expected to appear in the Rustenburg Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Residents of Ikemelng mostly youth, took to the streets on Thursday, demanding to be addressed by North West premier Job Mokgoro, they said they resolved to barricade the road after a meeting between them and the Rustenburg municipality as well as mining houses failed on Wednesday.

"We went to the municipality on Wednesday for a meeting on arrival we found that mining companies were not present. We walked out of that meeting and resolved to shut down Kroondal today [Thursday] until the premier come to listen to us because the municipality failed us," said a youth leader only identifying himself as Pule.

He said they want a high school in Ikemeleng, high school learners walked a long distance to attend school at Tirelong Secondary School, the farm school accommodate 374 learners from Ikelemelng, neighbouring farms and informal settlements.

African News Agency (ANA)