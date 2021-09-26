Three arrested in NWest in connection with stolen cattle

Rustenburg - Three people arrested for alleged cattle theft are due to appear in the Lehurutshe Magistrate's Court near Zeerust on Monday, North West police said. Spokesperson Captain Sam Tselanyane said the three were arrested on Thursday during a crime prevention operation conducted in the area between the Swartkopfontein and Kopfontein border posts, after police received a report of people seen loading cattle on a bakkie.

"Upon following up, the members successfully tracked down the vehicle, which was found loaded with three live cattle. The vehicle was then escorted to Swartkopfontein port of entry, where the suspects failed to give a proper account of the possession upon questioning,” he said. "Preliminary investigation revealed that the cattle were bearing new brand marks with red tags on their ears, although old brand marks were also noticeable. Furthermore, it was established that the new brand mark is registered under one of the suspects.” The three – aged 40, 45 and 59 – were charged with possession of suspected stolen stock.

In February this year, a top North West government official and his shepherd were arrested after 100 stolen cattle and calves were found on his farm. Farmers on a nearby farm reportedly hired a helicopter to search for their stolen stud bull, valued at R120 000. The bull, together with other cattle, was reported stolen.