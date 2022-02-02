Three arrested in Utlwanang protest, two in Potch for illegal cigarettes

Rustenburg - Three men were arrested in connection with public violence in Christiana, North West police said on Wednesday. Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani said the three were arrested on Tuesday, after spaza shops were looted during violent protest action.

She said members of the community at Utlwanang location in Christiana, near Bloemhof, reportedly embarked on a protest action and barricaded the N12 road. "It is alleged the march was started when the protesters did not get the response that they demanded from the mayor and the councillors, they started burning tyres and blocking roads. "Allegations further state that more members of the community joined in the protest, they went to spaza shops in Utlwanang location and looted and damaged some of the shops by throwing stones. Police were called and three suspects between the ages of 18 and 28 were arrested and charged with public violence," she said.

Funani said the three men were expected to appear in the Christiana Magistrate's Court on Thursday. In Potchefstroom, police said two men were arrested after they were found in possession of illegal cigarettes on Tuesday. Spokesperson Sergeant Amogelang Malwetse said police received a tip-off about a suspicious Isuzu truck and they responded swiftly.