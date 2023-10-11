Three awaiting trial prisoners escaped from Northern Cape holding cells

Three awaiting trial prisoners escape from the court holding cells in De Aar in the Northern Cape. Provincial police spokesperson Sergeant Molefi Shemane, said the police in De Aar activated a 72-hour search plan after the three escaped from lawful custody on Tuesday.

He said two of the escapees have since been re-arrested. "Preliminary investigations revealed that three awaiting trial prisoners were detained at De Aar Magistrate's Court holding cells together with other awaiting trial prisoners when they escaped from the cells by bending the iron of the burglar door of the cell and climbing through the back side of the court," he said. The remaining escapee, Elias Zevuta, was arrested for kidnapping.

An investigation regarding their escape is under way, and the suspects will face an additional charge of escaping from lawful custody." The police appealed to the public not to approach Zevuta, as he was considered to be dangerous. Instead of approaching him, they should share information that may lead to his re-arrest.

Alternatively, they should call the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111 or De Aar Police at 053 632 9538 or 053 632 9598, Detective Service at 082 455 2356 or either send an SMS. anonymously to 32211 or use the MySAPS App. "All information received will be treated confidentially," Shemane said.