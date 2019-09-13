File photo: Pexels

RUSTENBURG - Three men arrested in connection with an alleged theft of tower batteries worth R1.2 million in Klerksdorp appeared briefly in court, North West police said on Friday. Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani said Talent Moyo, Milton Ncube and Mphikeleli Ndlovu appeared in the Potchefstroom Magistrate's Court on Thursday, for possession of the suspected stolen property.

"They were remanded in custody until Thursday, 19 September 2019 for a formal bail application," she said.

"The trio’s court appearance came after they were arrested on Tuesday, 10 September 2019, for allegedly breaking and stealing four tower batteries at MTN’s towers in Klerksdorp. Police in Klerksdorp were informed about a suspicious vehicle that was seen driving on the N12 towards Potchefstroom and they alerted Potchefstroom police. Potchefstroom Flying Squad and Provincial Organised Crime Unit gave chase and arrested them."

She said one more man, aged 41, was arrested on Wednesday, in Klerksdorp and he was expected to appear in the Klerksdorp Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

African News Agency (ANA)