Rustenburg - Three of the top 50 most wanted alleged criminals in North West have been arrested, police said on Friday. Police spokesperson Captain Aafje Botma said Thabiso Selloane, 22, who has been on the run since 2015 for an alleged attack committed in Bedwang, was arrested on July 11. He appeared in court on the same day. The case was postponed to July 25 and he was remanded in custody.

"Michael Ntshingila, 33, has been sought since 2012 for two cases allegedly committed in Letlhabile. He was arrested on Tuesday, 16 July 2019, went to court the same day and will also remain in custody until his second court appearance on Thursday, 25 July 2019."

The third man, Farai Ndambani, 22, was on the run since 2013 for an alleged murder case in Hartbeespoortdam. He was arrested on July 17, has appeared in court and was due to appear again on Monday.

African News Agency (ANA)