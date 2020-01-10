Three nabbed with stolen clothes worth R15 000 in Zeerust









Two women and a man were arrested in Zeerust, North West, for allegedly stealing clothing and other items from shops in the area. Photo:SAPS RUSTENBURG - Three people were arrested for allegedly stealing clothes worth R15 000 in Zeerust, North West police said on Friday.

The provincial police spokesperson, Captain Aafje Botma, said the trio was found at a filling station in possession of six plastic bags containing various items.

"The constable and chief administration clerk were on the way to the cluster office for administration duties when they spotted a suspicious Hyundai vehicle with three occupants, two females and one male, on Monday, at one of the filling stations in Zeerust," said Botma.





"The curious employees went to the vehicle where they found the occupants removing price tags from new clothing items. A search was conducted and six plastic bags containing shoes, school uniforms, toiletries and bedding worth R15 000 were found. Preliminary investigation revealed that the items were allegedly stolen from several retail stores in Zeerust," she said.





Sabelo Dhlamini, Thandekile Zuma and Nokwanda Mavundla appeared in the Zeerust Magistrate's Court on Thursday and their case was postponed to January 15. Their ages were not available at the time of publication.



