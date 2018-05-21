Rustenburg - Three employees are among a total of eight people arrested in connection with a robbery at a bank where more than R3 million was stolen in Klerksdorp, the Directorate of Priority Crimes Investigation, known as the Hawks, said on Tuesday.

The Priority Violent Crimes Unit arrested the latest six people in Klerksdorp and Upington after a bank robbery that took place in April this year, Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso said.

"The suspects allegedly colluded and stole more than R3 million at the local Nedbank branch. Two suspects allegedly posed as SBV security officers to do a routine pickup. They produced fake documents and were handed money by the bank staff," she said.

Read: Two suspects arrested for Klerksdorp bank robbery

"Following the robbery, an intelligence-driven Hawks operation, assisted by the Gauteng technical response team, led to the arrest of Welcome Marcus, 50, and Charles Anthony Scheepers, 54, two weeks ago," said Rikhotso, adding that more people were arrested at the weekend.

The Priority Crime Specialised Investigations unit was already conducting a financial and asset forfeiture probe on all the suspects," she added.

All eight people, Marcus and Scheepers included, were expected to appear in the Klerksdorp Magistrate on Tuesday, facing charges of theft.

African News Agency/ANA

