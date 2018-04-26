Brits - Three of the eight people, accused of the murder of a Mooinooi couple, were granted bail at the Brits Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

Magistrate Semakaleng Thamage found that Vincent Strydom, 29, his girlfriend Maroela Opperman, 18 and Marchia Strydom, 21 succeeded in providing reasons for them to be released on bail.

Vincent Strydom and Maroela Opperman were granted R10 000 bail each while Marchia Strydom was granted R20 000 bail.

They were ordered to report to the Rustenburg police station on Mondays and Fridays between 6am and 6pm; not to leave the magisterial district of Brits or Rustenburg without informing the investigating officer; and not to go to plot 171 in Buffelsfontein near Mooinooi.

Aaron Sithole, 23, Koos Strydom, 53, Jack Sithole, 18, Alex Mudau, 36, Moses Rakubu, 33 were denied bail.

"Applicant one, two, three, four and five [ Aaron Sithole, Koos Strydom, Jack Sithole, Alex Mudau, Moses Rakubu] did not succeed to prove that exceptional circumstances exist for them to be released on bail. They actively participated in the kidnapping, raping and murder of the victim," Thamage said.

"Applicant six, seven and eight [Vincent Strydom, Maroela Opperman, Marchia Strydom] were accessories to the crime."

The State alleges that the eight kidnapped, robbed and killed Joey van Niekerk, 32, and Anisha van Niekerk, 30, of Mooinooi.

Thamage said Vincent Strydom drove the deceased's car to Magaliesburg were it was burnt, Opperman cleaned after they were killed while Marchia Strydom bought the acid that was used to burn the deceased.

They are facing two counts of conspiracy to murder, two counts of kidnapping, two counts of rape, robbery with aggravating circumstance and two counts of murder.

The same-sex married couple went missing on December 10, they left for a funeral in Pretoria but never arrived. Their car was found burnt on December 16 in the Magaliesburg area.

The case was postponed to May 25 for the decision of the director of public prosecution.

It is expected that the trial would be heard at the high court in Pretoria.

Prosecutor Christine Molautsi appeared for the State while Ofentse Raikane and Pontsho Raikane appeared for the accused.

African News Agency/ANA