Three people, including baby, killed on Rustenburg road a day after four others lost lives

Pretoria – At least three people, including a six-month-old baby, have been killed in a head-on collision on the N4 outside of Rustenburg, in the same road where four people were killed on Sunday. Spokesperson for the North West department of community safety and transport management, Boitshoko Moremi, said the three were killed on Monday morning.

“Traffic is currently being diverted to alternative routes,” said Moremi. In a later update, Moremi said the N4 remained closed at the spot where the accident happened. “There was a diesel spill on the road that needs to be cleaned. The local fire department is on the scene. Diesel was from the truck's diesel tank,” said Moremi.

Meanwhile, North West MEC for community safety and transport management Sello Lehari has sent messages of condolences to the bereaved families and appealed to road users to obey the rules of the road. Cases of culpable homicide relating to both accidents are being investigated. On Sunday, the North West community safety and transport management authorities said the fatal collision involved three vehicles and happened on the N4 between Rustenburg Mall and the Kroondal offramp.

Two of the four deceased were trapped in the vehicle and succumbed to their injuries, while the other two, travelling in separate cars, passed on after being transported to hospital. “News of this nature always break my heart. I cannot imagine how their families feel. I pray that you are strengthened in this tough time. Please accept my sincere condolences,” Lehari said. Lehari extended gratitude to law enforcement and emergency services officials for their prompt response to incidents that threatened the lives of community members in the province.