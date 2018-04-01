RUSTENBURG - A 31-year-old woman allegedly stabbed her boyfriend to death in Wolmaransstad in the North West, police said on Monday.

Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani said the 45-year-old man was stabbed in the back on Good Friday. "The girlfriend took out a knife from the drawer and stabbed her boyfriend."

He died on the scene. "The police were called and the girlfriend was arrested and charged with murder," said Colonel Funani.

She will appear in the Wolmaransstad Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

In an other stabbing incident, a 49-year-old man was stabbed to death at Utlwanang near Christiana, where two men were drinking at a local pub when they got into an argument.

"The 39-year-old man allegedly took an empty beer bottle and hit the 49-year-old across his face. The man then took out a knife and stabbed the victim on his upper body. The victim went outside the pub where he fell on the ground and died," said Colonel Funani.

The 39-year-old handed himself over to the police. The suspect who has been arrested and charged with murder was expected to appear in the Christiana Magistrate's Court Monday.

In Rustenburg a 20-year-old man was arrested for fatally stabbing his friend, 27, in Kroondal on Wednesday, after they had an argument while playing pool at a local tavern.

"The suspect took out a knife and allegedly stabbed the victim on the upper body. The victim was taken to the hospital, but was certified dead on arrival. The matter was reported to the police who traced and arrested the suspect. He is expected to appear in the Rustenburg Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday," said Colonel Funani.

