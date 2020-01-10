RUSTENBURG - Three people were arrested for allegedly stealing clothes worth R15 000 in Zeerust, North West police said on Friday.
The provincial police spokesperson, Captain Aafje Botma, said the trio was found at a filling station in possession of six plastic bags containing various items.
"The constable and chief administration clerk were on the way to the cluster office for administration duties when they spotted a suspicious Hyundai vehicle with three occupants, two females and one male, on Monday, at one of the filling stations in Zeerust," said Botma.