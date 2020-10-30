Time for Ramaphosa to put money where his mouth is on North West municipality crisis, says DA

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Johannesburg – The DA in North West intends to write to President Cyril Ramaphosa to call for an investigation into the financial affairs of the Tswaing Local Municipality by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU). The DA believes it is now time for President Cyril Ramaphosa to ’’put his money where his mouth is’’ after his appearance for questions and answers before the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) this week, where he undertook to root out corruption from all organs of state. Tswaing Municipality last delivered services before September 21, the DA said on Friday. ’’Towns and villages are without water and no solid waste removal and sanitation services are currently rendered. This results in the overflowing of conservancy tanks which, in turn, submerges properties and floods the streets. “The latest allegations of irregular decisions made by the municipal manager, Isaac Moruti, are in contravention with the Municipal Finance Management Act (MFMA) and without Council resolution and includes’:

A R3 million loan from electricity provider, Cigi Cell;

A R10 million loan from a bank;

Failure to adhere to supply chain management processes;

Failure to pay employee third-party contributions such as pension funds, medical aid schemes and death and disability benefits despite the fact that these payments are deducted from the salaries of employees;

Mismanagement of state assets such as the game kept in the Henk Joubert Nature Reserve. The fence was cut in 2019 and no attempt was made to replace it to protect the animals from poaching. A large percentage of the animals escaped to neighbouring farms due to the lack of grazing in the park.

’’The mayor, Lydia Malwane, has not made any attempt to address the large-scale corruption, fraud and irregular expenditure of public funds,“ the DA added.

’’She is in fact embroiled in allegations of nepotism which includes a multi-million rand piggery meant for emerging farmers that was awarded to her son and also a scholar transport contract that was awarded to a family member of hers.

’’The speaker, Barnie Lobelo, also played her part in the concerted effort to bring Tswaing Municipality to its knees by repeatedly refusing to convene a council sitting after allegations that the MM and CFO were in breach of the Municipal Code of Conduct and countless complaints by councillors over the irregular expenditure of public funds.

’’From the serious allegations levelled at the Mayor, MM and Speaker, it is clear that they have been managing the municipality to the ground without any guilt or shame.

’’Neither the mayor, speaker nor the MM responds to any crisis. Most of the towns and villages situated in Tswaing are without bulk water supply.

’’The Water Authority, Ngaka Modiri Molema District Municipality, recently investigated the shortage of water and found that broken pumps, stolen infrastructure and leaking mainline water pipes flooding farmland have not been reported.

’’A Section 106 report implicating the Mayor, MM and Speaker, in corrupt activities and financial irregularities of sorts, was compiled by the late MEC for Department of Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs, Gordon Kegakilwe, but it was not enough to institute any consequence management measures.

’’The total lack of leadership subjects all residents to the inhumane conditions of suffering without any essential services including water and sanitation, electricity and refuse removal.

’’It is high time for the ANC to act against individuals that are responsible for the collapse of service delivery due to the maladministration of public funds.

’’The DA will table motions of no confidence in the Mayor and Speaker, as well as a motion that seeks the suspension and removal of the MM.’’

IOL