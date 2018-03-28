Phillip Schutte and Pieter Doorewaard during the inspection in loco of the murder scene where they allegedly killed Matlhamola Mosweu. File picture: ANA

Mahikeng - The crime scene of slain Coligny teenager was contaminated, a senior North West policeman told the North West High Court on Wednesday.

"When I visited the scene four days after, the scene was contaminated as people walked on that road to town and their homes," provincial head of organised crime in North West, Brigadier Clifford Kgorane told the court.

He was responding to questions from defence lawyer Pieter Smit in the murder trial of Pieter Doorewaard and Phillip Schutte at the high court in Mahikeng.

Kgorane said when he went to the scene vehicle tyre tracks were not visible because the scene was contaminated.

"It's very strange that you didn't photograph tyre tracks at the sunflower field where the deceased was captured by the accused," Smit, for Schutte asked.

Kgorane replied saying: "I said I went there four days after the incident, so it wasn't visible, the road is used by people nearby".

Smit responded: "I put it to you, that you didn't take pictures of tyre tracks, because there were not tyre tracks, no vehicle drove there."

Kgorane denied this, saying that there was a footpath and the space was enough for vehicles to move, he said he went to the scene on April 24, four days after Matlhomola Mosweu, from the Scotland informal settlement near Coligny was allegedly killed and the tracks had faded away.

The State alleges that 26-year-old Doorewaard, and 34-year-old Schutte, assaulted Mosweu and threw him out of a moving van, on April 20, 2017 at Rietvlei farm near Coligny. They accused him of stealing sunflower heads from their employer Pieter Karsten's sunflower crop plantation near the informal settlement.

The State further alleges that the pair kidnapped a man who witnessed the incident and forcefully drove around the farm with him in a vehicle, before they assaulted and threatened to kill him if he report the incident. They also took his cell phone and pointed him with a firearm.

They pleaded not guilty to the seven charges leveled against them, they denied throwing Mosweu out of a moving van, stating Mosweu had jumped out of the moving van, although they did not see him jump.

The case was postponed to June 6 for further hearing, the pair are out on R5000 bail each and their bail was extended.

Mosweu's father Sakkie Dingake and other family members attended the trial, they were supported by community members dressed in African National Congress (ANC) and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) T-shirts.

The mayor of Ditsobotla Daniel Buthelezi attended the court proceeding on Tuesday.

Mosweu's death known as "sonneblom (sunflower) murder" triggered violent mass protest that left a trail of destruction in the small maize growing town and divided the community into racial groups, six houses and three trucks were torched, several shops were looted and damaged.

