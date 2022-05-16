Traditional healer found guilty of burning, stabbing girlfriend

Rustenburg - A traditional healer was found guilty of killing his girlfriend at the North West High Court, sitting in Mogwase, on Monday, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said. Thapelo Ramoruki, 29, was found guilty of killing Tsholofelo Tsheko in Sandfontein, near Mogwase.

“The court found him guilty of a count of murder and pointing of a firearm. He was acquitted on a charge of kidnapping and unlawful possession of a firearm. Sentencing is set for May 18, 2022,” said NPA spokesperson in North West Henry Mamothame. “It is alleged that on January 12, 2021, Ramoruki, who is a traditional healer, together with Tsheko, their one-month-old baby and Tsheko’s younger brother, drove to Sandfontein cemetery to perform a ritual for his child. He took with him petrol, a pellet gun, a knife, and traditional beer for that purpose. They then performed the ritual and subsequently moved to a nearby dam, to cleanse themselves, before going home,” said Mamothame. Upon arrival at the dam, Ramoruki pointed a gun at himself, then later pointed it at Tsheko and ordered her to hand over the baby to her younger brother.

“He further instructed them to wait in the car. He then poured petrol on her and set her alight. He went on to stab her in the abdomen several times while she was burning. Tsheko’s younger brother then saw flames and heard his sister screaming for help. He then took off with the car to seek help. Police were also called and the suspect was arrested on the scene,” said Mamothame. Tsheko was rushed to Moses Kotane Hospital to receive medical attention, but she died on January 13, 2021. The post-mortem report determined the cause of death as multiple injuries, caused by stab and burn wounds.

