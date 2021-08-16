Tragic end to love triangle as jealous rival fatally stabs North West man

JOHANNESBURG: A 41-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his love rival to death in front of the girlfriend they shared. After the stabbing, the man is said to have forcefully taken the traumatised girlfriend to his house but residents apprehended him, took him back to the crime scene and handed him over to the police.

The woman was not harmed. A murder docket has been opened. North West Police spokesperson Captain Sam Tselenyane said the incident happened at Mokasa 1 village in Taung.

He said the suspect had been looking for his girlfriend on Thursday night but couldn’t find her. Someone is believed to have told him that his girlfriend was at the house of the 57-year-old man. He went there and waited outside. Tseleyane said that at around 7am, he heard his girlfriend’s voice from one of the rooms in the house.

He said the man then stormed inside the house and made his way to where he had heard the voice. “The victim, Onkemetse Jeremia Morwaeng, was still sleeping with his girlfriend, 41, who is also alleged to be the 41-year-old suspect’s girlfriend when the suspect came and proceeded to a room where the pair were sleeping. “Upon finding the two, the suspect allegedly drew a knife and stabbed the victim once in the left upper body. The victim managed to flee to the other room where he collapsed.”

Tselenyane said there was no argument between the two men before the stabbing. When police arrived at the scene, Morwaeng’s naked body was in another room while the suspect and the girlfriend were nowhere to be found. Tselenyane said that after the incident, the suspect left with the girlfriend to Mokasa 2 village where he lives.

“Police were informed and while busy processing the scene, members of the community at Mokasa 2 apprehended the suspect and took him back to the scene where he was handed over to the police. “A case of murder was registered and the suspect is expected to appear before the Taung Magistrate’s Court on Monday. “The murder weapon was also found on him. Investigation into the matter continues,” Tselenyane said.