Trial date set for former top prosecutor in North West

Rustenburg - The trial against the former head of the Specialised Commercial Crime Unit (SCCU) in the North West, advocate Jeanette Nevelling, who is accused of stealing clothing and food items valued at about R3 000, will start in April, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said on Monday. Nevelling, 53, was arrested on February 16, 2021, on an allegation of shoplifting at a store at a shopping mall in Mmabatho.

NPA spokesperson in the North West, Henry Mamothame, said the trial is set to start on April 6. "She allegedly stole clothing and food items valued at approximately R3 000 and her R500 bail was extended until the next court appearance," Mamothame said. He said the trial had been set to start on February 28, but the State requested a postponement to at least set a three-day schedule that would expedite the trial.

"The postponement was granted. However, the defence attorney objected to a three-day schedule being set, citing that they have requested more footage from the security company contracted by Woolworths before any dates can be agreed on. "The State has, however, long provided the defence attorney with the charge sheet as well as the video footage contained as evidence. The court then granted 6 April 2022 for trial to start and for a three-day schedule to be agreed upon." He said advocate Mashudu Mudau from the Limpopo division of the NPA has been appointed to prosecute in this case to ensure there is no perceived conflict of interest, as Nevelling used to be a senior official within the North West division of the NPA.