Trio, accused of stabbing Orkney resort owner to death over hubbly bubbly, granted bail

Three men, accused of killing a resort owner following a verbal altercation on December 16, have been granted bail of between R1,000 to R1,500 each following their appearance in the Orkney Magistrate's Court. The matter has been postponed to February 24 for further investigations. Hanyane Ronauld Mei, 47, Danile Nxamakele, 35, and Pitso Radebe, 47, face charges of murder after they stabbed Mark Hanscombe following an altercation over a hubbly bubbly.

The National Prosecuting Authority's (NPA) Sivenathi Gunya said the accused were smoking on the property and this went against the resort's rules. "Hanscombe was called to intervene after staff's attempts to stop the men were unsuccessful. The trio allegedly displayed aggressive behaviour, assaulted Hanscombe, and stabbed him multiple times. Hanscombe was rushed to a local hospital for medical treatment," Gunya said. Hanscombe succumbed to his injuries on December 24 and the trio were charged.