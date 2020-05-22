Trio nabbed at Potch roadblock with illicit cigarettes worth around R380 000

Rustenburg - Three men arrested for possession of illicit cigarettes worth around R380 000 were granted bail at the Potchefstroom Magistrate's Court, the South Africa's Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as the Hawks) in North West said on Friday. Spokesperson Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso said Wandimu Yohanues, 37, Endala Gibedo, 30, and Mylugeta Chimiso, 37, appeared in court on Thursday and were granted R2000 bail each. The case was postponed to June 26 for investigation. They were arrested on Sunday at a roadblock in Potchefstroom. They also attempted to bribe a police officer with R10 000 for their release. They are facing corruption and contravention of the Customs and Excise Act. In another case, a 37-year-old man found transporting illicit cigarettes valued at around R180 000 is expected to appear in the Potchefstroom Magistrate's Court on June 26 for bail application. He allegedly also tried to entice a police officer with R30 000 to evade arrest.

He is facing charges of corruption and contravention of the Customs and Excise Act.

Meanwhile, North West police said Tsebiso Matshela, 23, appeared in the Orkney Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, for the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition as well as possession of gold nuggets.

He was remanded in custody until May 27 for a formal bail application, said spokesperson Colonel Adele Myburgh.

Matshela was arrested on Tuesday, in Kanana near Orkney after police used information which led them to the accused’s rented room where a search was conducted.

"During the search, a pistol, two magazines, ammunition, a substantial amount of cash and gold nuggets with an estimated street value of R320 000 were found," Myburgh said.

She said furthermore, 41-year-old Elliot Mojakisane was also arrested on the scene after he tried to bribe the police.

"It is alleged that the police were still conducting the search when Mojakisane arrived. He allegedly offered the police R3 500 in order to release Matshela. The accused was arrested immediately for bribery after handing the money over to the police."

African News Agency (ANA)