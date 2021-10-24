Truck driver gunned down in Mogwase robbery

Rustenburg – A 43-year-old truck driver was gunned down while counting money in Mogwase outside Rustenburg, North West police said. Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani said according to information received, the truck driver and his colleague were sitting inside a truck and counting money on Friday, in Zone 8, Mogwase when approached by four men, one of them armed.

Four suspects aged between 22 and 40 were arrested in the early hours of Saturday. "The driver tried to push back one of the men with a truck door, but the attacker allegedly fired shots. It is alleged that one of the delivery guys ran away while a 43-year-old truck driver was shot in his upper body and died. The suspects fled the scene." Following a collaboration between the police and the public, four men aged between 22 and 40 were arrested shortly after the incident, she said.

The firearm used during the commission of the crime was recovered. They were all due in the Mankwe Magistrate’s Court in Mogwase on Monday, facing charges of murder and armed robbery. North West provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena, condemned the gruesome murder and instructed detectives to ensure that the suspects remain in custody.

"The General also thanked members of the community for teaming up with the police in catching the alleged perpetrators,“ Funani said. In a separate incident, a 21-year-old man was arrested in connection with the alleged murder of his girlfriend's cousin in Boitumelong near Bloemhof on Friday. "According to information at our disposal, the suspect saw a man walking with his girlfriend and accused the girlfriend of cheating. It is alleged that the suspect was not aware the man was his girlfriend’s cousin, and fight ensued between the men," she said.