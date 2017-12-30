Rustenburg - Actress and comedienne Tumi Morake and her family were injured in an accident on their way to Sun City.

According to reports, the collision happened on the R556 on the outskirts of Rustenburg in the North West.

She was among 10 people injured and paramedics transported them to Medicare Rustenburg for further treatment.

A day before the collision Morake posted on social media that she was embarking on a "scenic roadtrip" with her family - her husband and three children.

Several people on Twitter wished Morake and her a family a speedy recovery.

Pray for #TumiMorake , her family and the other people involved. we've lost too many lives 2017 😣 we can't afford to lose more — Jack Bafazini (@Percyk10) December 29, 2017

My thoughts and prayers are with you tonight @tumi_morake & @MPHOted may God be with you and rest of the family at this time #TumiMorake — Tcee 🔺 (@tcee_t) December 29, 2017

2017 its you again💔 .Ohhh noo ...not this time ...Get well soon #TumiMorake and our prayers are with you and family. pic.twitter.com/7C6KfjEMAR — Sizwe (@mehlulisizwe) December 30, 2017

Earlier this month the comedienne landed in hot water for making a "degrading" joke about Down Syndrome during an episode of Comedy Central’s Roast Battle series on DStv’s channel 122.

She then apologised on Facebook.

