Two men appeared in the Rustenburg Magistrate's Court for allegedly hijacking a car. Photo: Molaole Montsho.

RUSTENBURG -Two men arrested in connection with an alleged hijacking and being in possession of a stolen vehicle appeared in the Rustenburg Magistrate's Court on Thursday, North West police said. Colonel Adele Myburgh said Katlego Vincent Matlapeng, 29, and Kgomotso Seolwane, 28, where arrested on Monday on the R30 road near Derby at 10:30pm.

"Police responded quickly after receiving information from a vehicle tracking company of a possible hijacked vehicle that was travelling on the road. The vehicle was traced, intercepted and the duo arrested. The police also recovered a toy gun that was inside a bag in the vehicle.

"After conducting initial investigations it was determined that the vehicle, a blue Suzuki SUV, was allegedly hijacked just about three hours earlier in Lichtenburg on the same night [Monday] at about 19:00. A 57-year-old male victim was allegedly travelling near the weigh bridge and stopped at the railway crossing in Lichtenburg, when he was approached by two suspects who pointed him with a firearm. His vehicle was forcefully taken," she said.



Their case was postponed to October 2 for bail application.

African News Agency (ANA)

