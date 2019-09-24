RUSTENBURG - Two people have been arrested in connection with violent protests in Khuma near Stilfontein, North West police said on Tuesday. Police spokesperson Colonel Adele Myburgh said Phindile Nkambule, 28, and Elias Seokolo, 37 were granted R1000 bail each on Monday.

They are facing charges of public violence, arson and malicious damage to property.

"Following a thorough investigation, eight suspects were arrested on Friday, 20 September 2019 in Khuma location, close to Klerksdorp. However, only two appeared in court as the case against the other six was not enrolled," said Myburgh.

"The duo; Phindile Nkambule, 28, and Elias Seokolo, 37, were granted R1000 bail each and will reappear before the same court on Monday, 28 October 2019."

She said the pair's court appearance came after the police followed leads and ultimately effected the arrests of people linked to the recent community protests.

Community members in Khuma went on a rampage burning at least six houses, six of the burnt houses belong to ANC councillors in the Matlosana municipality.

Residents were demanding answers from the municipality after they handed over a memorandum of demands to the municipality.

African News Agency