File picture: SAPS Twitter

RUSTENBURG - Two men were arrested for possession of dagga with an estimated street value of more than R40 000 in Seraleng near Rustenburg, the municipality said on Thursday. Municipal spokesperson David Magae said the arrest was made by the Rustenburg Crime Combating Unit (RCCU) and the SA Police Service (SAPS) , following information from investigations about drug trading in the area.

"This is in keeping with the ongoing safe and clean city campaign, the operation follows the scourge of drug use in the area which has disastrous consequences for users and domino effect to the broader community," he said.

"The first suspect was found with 14 bags of 5 litres each with a street value of R 40.000. The second suspect was found in possession of 1 bag of 5 litres and 78 sachets with a street value of R2,790.00," he said.

They were arrested and charged for possession and dealing in dagga.

African News Agency (ANA)