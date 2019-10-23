Picture: luctheo/Pixabay

RUSTENBURG - Two brothers were arrested for the alleged murder of a 26-year-old woman in Ikgageng, Potchefstroom, North West police said on Wednesday. Spokesperson Colonel Adele Myburgh said the Potchefstroom Flying Squad members were on a routine patrol in the Industrial area near Ikageng on Monday evening when they spotted a suspicious Volkswagen Polo Vivo on Jeppe Street.

"The police made a u-turn and attempted to stop the vehicle. However, a car chase ensued after the driver failed to stop. It is alleged that the car was found under a tree at Opaal Street," she said.

"On searching the vehicle, the police discovered a body of a female. The brothers were then arrested for alleged murder. Preliminary investigation into the matter revealed that the woman was a 38-year-old suspect's girlfriend. The latter was a resident of Ikageng Location outside Potchefstroom."

The brothers aged 30 and 38 were due to appear in the Potchefstroom Magistrate's Court on Thursday, facing a charge of murder.