Potchefstroom - Two people were killed and three others were injured, one seriously, when two cars collided head-on on the R54 about 10km from Potchefstroom in the direction of Vereeniging on Saturday night, paramedics said. When ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene at about 9am, they found two cars next to the road, ER24 spokeswoman Ineke van Huyssteen said on Sunday.

Upon further assessment, paramedics found the driver of the car trapped in the driver's seat, showing no signs of life. The passenger of the car was lying on the ground next to the vehicle and had also sustained fatal injuries. Paramedics declared both of them dead at the scene.

The driver of the other car was also found on the ground next to the vehicle. He had sustained serious injuries and was transported to the Potchefstroom Provincial Hospital. The passenger of the car sustained moderate injuries. The third patient was found walking around on the scene and he had sustained moderate injuries. ER24 transported them to Mediclinic Potchefstroom for further medical care.

JB Marks municipality fire and rescue services personnel were on the scene to assist with the extrication of one of the victims. The exact circumstances surrounding the accident were not yet known, Van Huyssteen said.

