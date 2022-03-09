Two die in a head-on collision in North West’s N12 highway

Rustenburg: Two people were killed in a head-on collision between a sedan and bakkie along the N12 outside Klerksdorp on Wednesday, the North West Department of Community Safety and Transport Management said. Spokesperson Boitshoko Moremi said one of the vehicle caught fire after the collision.

Transport MEC Sello Lehari urged motorists to be cautious on the road and remain safe at all times. "During this rainy season, I would urge motorists to be extra vigilant on the roads, let us all do our part so that we arrive alive," he said. "It is with great sadness that we start the day with such news. My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. We pray that they find strength in the Lord during this time. One life lost is one too many," Lehari said.

The accident occurred two weeks after 19 people were killed following a head-on collision involving a minibus taxi and truck on the R34 between Bloemhof and Schweizer-Reneke. They were travelling from Ipelegeng in Schweizer-Reneke to Bloemhof after attending a family gathering. In Gauteng, ER24 paramedics said a man in his fifties was seriously injured when three vehicles collided on Houtkop Road in Vereeniging on Wednesday.

"ER24 arrived at 06h15 to find three light motor vehicles parked on the side of the road. Three people were seen standing around their cars. "Medics assessed the patients and found that a man in his fifties was in serious condition. The man was treated and provided with pain-relief medication before he was transported to Kopanong Provincial Hospital for further care," said spokesperson Russel Meiring. He said the other drivers were not injured.

In Diepsloot, a 27-year-old man was critically injured when his light motor vehicle crashed into the barriers on the N14 near the R511 in Diepsloot. "ER24 arrived at 07h40 to find the car on the side of the road. Another service was already in attendance assessing a man found lying in the car. "On closer inspection, medics found that part of the barrier had pierced the vehicle and struck the man in both legs, leaving him in a critical condition," Meiring said.

