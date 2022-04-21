Two in court for alleged illegal mining activities outside Rustenburg

Rustenburg – Two men arrested for allegedly mining chrome illegally in Tlhatlhaganyane outside Rustenburg, appeared in the Mankwe Magistrate's Court in Mogwase on Wednesday, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), better known as the Hawks, said. Hawks spokesperson in North West, Captain Tlangelani Rikhotso, said Thamsanqa Shabangu, 45, and Lefa Conrad Molato, 28, were each released on R1 500 bail and their case was postponed to June 30 for investigation.

“Allegations of unauthorised individuals mining illegally for chrome at a privately owned piece of land in Tlhatlhaganyane village were investigated following a complaint that was received. “The Department of Minerals was subsequently roped in for further verification. When the officials from the DMR [Department of Mineral Resources] arrived at the site, the pair was engaged in illegal mining activities,” she said. She said the two were arrested and appeared in court facing charges under the National Environmental Management Act.

In a separate case, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the case against the former acting municipal manager of Ratlou municipality, Cassius Sejake, was postponed to April 26 for legal representation. NPA spokesperson in North West, Henry Mamothame, said the case was postponed at Atamelang Regional Court, after Sejake’s attorney indicated his withdrawal from the record, due to Sejake’s lack of cooperation. Sejake, 46, is out on R5 000 bail which was extended until his next court appearance.

“Sejake is facing charges related to the contravention of Section 173 of the Municipal Finance Management Act (MFMA) after allegedly flouting tender processes to the value of R7.8m between 2018 and 2019 when he was acting municipal manager at Ratlou local municipality. “It is alleged that he failed as the then accounting officer, to take reasonable steps to ensure that procurement processes were followed and observed. Service providers were allegedly appointed without a competitive bidding process.” Mamothame said the State has registered its concern about the numerous postponements since his arrest by the Hawks in September 2020.

