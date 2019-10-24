Two in court for murder and kidnapping after man goes missing in North West









File picture: Pexels Rustenburg - Another man is missing in Majakaneng, south of Brits in the North West province. The 31-year-old man reportedly went missing on August 12 after he was allegedly caught stealing copper cables and water sprinklers. North West police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said the incident was only reported to the police a few days later. He said two men were arrested for defeating the ends of justice. "According to information available at this stage, the missing Majakaneng man was in the company of his friend when the suspects caught them stealing copper cables and water sprinklers. The friend allegedly ran away from the farm, leaving the 31-year-old man behind with the suspects.

"The latter allegedly denied knowing the man’s whereabouts upon questioning by the police. Consequent to a search on the farm, Nick Els and Martinus Barnard were on Thursday, 29 August 2019, arrested for defeating the ends of justice. The suspects were granted R500 bail each on Monday, 2 September 2019 upon appearance in the Brits Magistrates’ Court. Their case was postponed until Wednesday, 30 October 2019."

He said in a dramatic turn of events, on Monday, a follow-up which was made on information received, led to another search on the farm.

"During the search, three empty cartridges and particles of what appeared to be human remains, were found. The suspects were then arrested. Investigation into the matter continues."

The pair, aged 27 and 60, are expected to appear in the Brits Magistrates' Court on Thursday, on charges of defeating the ends of justice, kidnapping and murder.

In August 2017, Tebogo Ndlovu went missing without a trace after he was caught stealing oranges at farm G11 in Mooinooi near Majakaneng. He was last seen by his cousin when he was allegedly shot by a farmer's son while fleeing.

The farmer's son Matthew Benson was arrested and charged with murder, but the High Court in Pretoria discharged him after his legal team applied to the court for him to be released under section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Act. The State conceded that it had no case against Benson.

The state had alleged Ndlovu went missing on August 2, 2017, after he was allegedly shot by Matthew Benson, 24.

Ndlovu and two of his cousins allegedly went to farm G11 in Mooinooi near Majakaneng to steal oranges. When they arrived at the farm they realised they did not bring bags to put oranges in and went to look for scrap metal at the farm instead.

Benson spotted them and allegedly chased them while shooting at them. Ndlovu was hit in his leg and his friends attempted to carry him while fleeing from Benson, but he was too heavy for them and they left him behind under a tree. He had not been seen since August 2. His cousins escaped unharmed.

African News Agency (ANA)