Rustenburg - Two men arrested in connection with the murder of a North West teacher appeared in court, North West police said on Wednesday. Police spokesperson Colonel Adele Myburgh said Tshepang Joseph Leteane, 23, and Nkululeko Moses Kraai, 38, appeared in the Wolmaransstad Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, when their case was postponed to May 6 .

They are facing charges of hijacking, kidnapping and murder.

The pair allegedly hijacked, kidnapped and murdered 44-year-old teacher, Isaac Dekote Tlhapi, after he gave three men a lift, after he had met them at a tavern in Wolmaransstad.

He was reported missing on April 26 and his vehicle, a silver Nissan Qashqai, was found abandoned in Soweto.

"Police investigations led to the arrest of the two accused on Sunday, 28 April 2019. The naked body of Tlhapi was discovered with multiple stab wounds on Monday, 29 April 2019, at about 06:00 along the Makwassie-Leeudoringstad road," Colonel Myburgh said.

Police investigations into the matter, including tracing of the third suspect, continues.

