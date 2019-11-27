Two in dock for alleged possession of stolen car, drugs









Rustenburg - Two men linked to an armed robbery at a farm in Zeerust, appeared in the Bafokeng Magistrate's Court in Tlhabane, North West police said on Wednesday. Spokesperson Captain Aafje Botma said the pair aged 37 and 44 appeared in court on Monday, and were remanded in custody until Thursday. They are facing charges of possession of suspected stolen property and possession of drugs. "The pair's court appearance follows their apprehension on Sunday, 24 November 2019 and linked with a house robbery which was committed at one of the farms near Zeerust," Botma said. "It is alleged that the suspects gained entrance into a farm where they stabbed a 42-year-old foreman and robbed him of his cash. After assaulting and robbing the foreman, the suspect's allegedly ransacked a farmhouse and ultimately fled with a Toyota Hilux bakkie, cellular phones and cash.

"Consequent to reporting of the incident, investigations led the police to a house in Tlhabane West near Rustenburg where the stolen bakkie was found parked outside. As a result, the pair were arrested. Upon conducting a searching in the house, the police found dagga as well as two cameras, scales and 18 cellular phones."

In a separate incident in Wolmaransstad, a 67-year-old farmer was killed when a group of five people attacked him and his wife, aged 66 at their farm on Sunday.

"The suspects who pretended to be buying sheep overpowered the couple before taking the farmer’s wife to the house where she was assaulted and threatened with a firearm. The suspects, two female and three males fled the scene in a white Toyota Bakkie as well as three firearms and cash," Botma said.

"The farmer was found dead in the kraal. The five suspects, two females and three males, fled the scene in a white Toyota bakkie and are still at large."

