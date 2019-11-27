Rustenburg - Two men linked to an armed robbery at a farm in Zeerust, appeared in the Bafokeng Magistrate's Court in Tlhabane, North West police said on Wednesday.
Spokesperson Captain Aafje Botma said the pair aged 37 and 44 appeared in court on Monday, and were remanded in custody until Thursday.
They are facing charges of possession of suspected stolen property and possession of drugs.
"The pair’s court appearance follows their apprehension on Sunday, 24 November 2019 and linked with a house robbery which was committed at one of the farms near Zeerust," Botma said.
"It is alleged that the suspects gained entrance into a farm where they stabbed a 42-year-old foreman and robbed him of his cash. After assaulting and robbing the foreman, the suspect’s allegedly ransacked a farmhouse and ultimately fled with a Toyota Hilux bakkie, cellular phones and cash.