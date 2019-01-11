File picture

Brits - Two men, arrested in connection with possession of a suspected stolen motor vehicle and an unlicensed firearm, briefly appeared in the Brits Magistrate's Court on Friday, North West police said. Captain Sam Tselanyane said Edmore Chikongoma, 27, and Moses Phillip Mhlanga, 19, were arrested on Thursday, for possession of a suspected stolen vehicle and unlicensed firearm.

He said Hartbeespoortdam police were conducting a routine patrol and noticed a suspicious looking blue Toyota Corolla with three occupants and they pulled the car over to conduct a search.

"According to information received, the police were busy searching the vehicle when the driver fled from the scene, but the remaining two suspects were apprehended. A firearm was also found inside the vehicle and confiscated," he said.

"Preliminary investigation by Brits Cluster Crime Intelligence as well as Trio Crimes Task Team led the team to a residential place at Ivory Park, Tembisa in Gauteng. A white Mazda Drifter that was alleged to be owned by one of the arrested suspects who is a tenant at that place, was found and seized. The suspect’s room was also searched and the police seized, balaclavas, hand gloves, radio tape as well as a pair of sneakers."

He said the investigation revealed that the white Mazda Drifter was allegedly stolen during an armed robbery and murder incident which took place on January 8, 2019, at Legalaopeng Section in Mooinooi.

The case was postponed to January 23, they remain in custody.

African News Agency (ANA)