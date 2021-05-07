Two life terms for man who raped and killed North West teacher

Johannesburg - A man has been slapped with two life sentences for raping and killing North West teacher Khumontle Mokgosi.

Akanyang Rakodi, 41, was also handed an extra 15 years for robbery as well as another five years for fraud, in the North West High Court sitting in Mogwase. He had stolen some of her belongings and money from her bank accounts.

Mokgosi had been working as a teacher for about year when she was found dead in her bedroom in Magong Village near Mogwase in July last year.

Her hands and feet were tied.

Brigadier Sabata Mokgwaaboe, of the North West police, said at the time that Mokgosi’s colleagues had become concerned when she did not arrive for work. It was out of character for her to be late.

Neighbours and members of the school governing body went looking for her at her home.

They found the house unlocked and went inside where they made the gruesome discovery.

Mokgosi, originally from Makgobistad Village near Mahikeng, was a life sciences and English teacher at Makoba Secondary School, near Rustenburg.

Investigations into her death led police to Rakodi. He was arrested a few days later and found in possession of the deceased’s bank card, clothes, car battery and liquor.

“The investigation team further recovered Mokgosi’s two cellphones. It also came out during the investigation that the young teacher’s bank card was used to withdraw cash from ATMs in Northam and Zeerust,” police said.

The Acting Provincial Commissioner of North West, Major General Dintletse Molefe, welcomed the sentence handed down to Rakodi.

She also applauded the investigating team “and all other role players, including the prosecution, for their diligence in ensuring that the accused received the maximum sentence”.

Molefe said the sentence would serve as a warning to those who committed crime, including gender-based violence.

