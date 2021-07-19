Two life terms for Please Call Me rapist who professed love to victim

Johannesburg - A North West man has been handed two life sentences for rape after he was caught visiting one of his victims and proposing his love for her Unbeknown to the man, his victim had informed the community and the police of his impending visit. He was later arrested.

North West police spokesperson Colonel Amanda Funani said Kabelo Motlangwane, 37, targeted women who lived alone. She said that in February 2015, Motlangwane raped two women, aged 26 and 36, on two separate occasions. “Motlangwane, who was targeting women who were staying alone, broke into two separate houses in RDP Section, Setlagole, then raped the victims before robbing them of household items,” she said.

After raping the second woman, Funani said, Motlangwane took the victim’s phone then sent himself a Please Call Me, so that he could have her number on his phone. He then left and the woman went to the police to report the rape. A few days later, however, the victim got a call from the rapist, saying he heard that she had opened a case against him and asked her why she would do that when he was in love with her.

The man kept badgering the woman with phone calls, saying he loved her and would like to visit her, so they could talk about his feelings for her and the rape case she opened. The woman, however, told neighbours and the police. The police asked her to agree to the meeting, so they could arrest the man when he showed up. On the day of the agreed visit, Funani said, the rapist arrived and, as soon as he went into the house, was arrested by the police who had been lying in wait.

Neighbours were also there to help with the arrest. “He was arrested and linked with the rape of the other victim through DNA.” Motlangwane was also charged with theft and house breaking with the intention to commit theft. The police and the National Prosecuting Authority had successfully opposed bail.

Motlangwane was sentencing in the Mmabatho Regional Court last week after a lengthy trial. North West Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Sello Kwena welcomed two life sentences handed down. Kwena congratulated the Vryburg Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit for “working tirelessly” to ensure Motlangwane’s conviction and sentencing.