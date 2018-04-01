RUSTENBURG - Two men were arrested in Ganyesa for several charges including murder on Monday, North West police said.

Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani said the men aged 24 and 30 were arrested in the early hours of Monday morning, for two counts of murder, four of attempted murder, car-hijacking, business robbery, illegal possession of firearm and ammunition, kidnapping and rape.

She said the men allegedly shot and killed two men in Ganyesa outside Vryburg on Sunday.

The police found two men with gun wounds and a seriously injured woman after responding to information about a shooting incident that occurred along the Ganyesa main road.

"It is alleged that a group of women were from a local tavern when the suspects tried to rob them. Upon realising what was about to occur, they screamed for help. According to information received, the men who were passing by with their vehicle saw what was happening and drove back to assist the women," she said.

"The men, aged 42 and 47 were allegedly shot at by the suspects. While driving back, the men collided with a fence and [were] later found dead inside their vehicle while one of the women was seriously injured. The suspects allegedly kidnapped one of the women, 23, and fled the scene. The woman was allegedly raped by one of the suspects."

The police blocked the Vryburg-Ganyesa and Swartfontein-Vryburg roads in order to arrest the pair.

One the men was arrested on the Vryburg-Ganyesa roadblock while the second suspects was arrested in the Vryburg Central Business District. The first man was found in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that the pair is linked with cases business robbery and attempted murder they allegedly committed in Morokweng. They are also linked with a car-hijacking and attempted murder cases that were reported in Mooinooi on Friday, [30 March 2018]."

They were expected to appear in the Ganyesa Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

African News Agency/ANA