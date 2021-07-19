Two men on the run after maxi taxi driver arrested for teen’s gang-rape

Johannesburg - The Klerksdorp Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) have launched a manhunt for two men believed to have been among three people who raped a 15-year-old girl. The teenager was dumped near a railway line by the suspects after her ordeal. One of the three men has since been arrested and the other two are still on the run.

Colonel Amanda Funani of the North West Police said information at their disposal was that the teenager was returning from her friend’s house on Wednesday in Extension 24, Jouberton, where she had spent the night. She was on her way to her house in Extension 10 and boarded a maxi taxi, popularly known as Tambaais in the area. Funani said that instead of taking the teen home, the driver went to a house at Extension 22, where he collected two balaclava-wearing men.

“It is alleged the driver took a direction that was unfamiliar to the minor. “The latter allegedly questioned the driver about the new direction, but one of the men threatened to stab her with a knife and told her to keep quiet. “The minor was ultimately taken to a certain house in Jouberton where the trio took turns to rape her. Subsequent to the incident, the minor was taken to Extension 10, where she was left near a railway line. ”

Funani said the child managed to go home and was taken to hospital for medical examination. A case of kidnapping, robbery and three counts of rape was opened and on Thursday. She took her uncle and the police to the house where the incident occurred. When they arrived at the house, the Tambaii was parked in front of the house and the teen told police it was the one she had boarded.