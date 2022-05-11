Two police officers appear in court for allegedly soliciting R500 bribe

Rustenburg - Two police officers appeared in the Rustenburg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, for allegedly soliciting a R500 bribe.
Sergeant Ruth Nkotsoe, 42, and Constable Mosimanekgosi Leburu, 34, allegedly demanded R500 from the mother of an 18-year-old man, who was arrested in Marikana, near Rustenburg, North West, for contravention of the Immigration Act.
“According to information received, an 18-year-old suspect, was arrested on Tuesday, 03 May 2022, in Marikana for contravention of Section 49(1)(a) of the Immigration Act, 2002 (Act No. 13 of 2002). The police officers then initiated communication and demanded an amount of R500 from the suspect’s mother for the release of her son,” said North West police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone.
“The suspect was taken to court for appearance on Thursday, May 5, 2022. However, the case was not placed on the roll and the suspect was released. The two police officers allegedly kept the 18-year-old man’s passport and ordered him to pay them R500. The matter was reported to the police and that resulted in the arrest of the two police officers on Tuesday, May 10, 2022,” said Mokgwabone.
The two police officers were released on R5 000 bail, the case against them was postponed to September 27.
North West provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Sello Kwena warned that employees who were involved in criminal activities would not be tolerated within the ranks of the SAPS.
In Mpumalanga, Warrant Officer Elvis Oswald Chirwa, 49, was arrested for possession of suspected stolen property.
This was after roofing timber planks were found at his house in Phola Park, Kabokweni. The timber was suspected to have been stolen from a hijacked truck, on May 6.
Chirwa appeared at the Kabokweni Magistrate's Court on Monday. The case was postponed to Friday, for a formal bail application.
In the Free State, a police sergeant was released on bail on Tuesday, after she was arrested on the same day for alleged insurance fraud.
She allegedly opened a case of house breaking and theft in February, claiming that someone broke into her house and stole her television set and clothes.
“This was to allow her to claim from her insurance. Anti-corruption unit members were notified, after it was identified that something does not add up,” said Free State police spokesperson, Sergeant Mahlomola Kareli.
IOL