Two police officers appear in court for allegedly soliciting R500 bribe

Sergeant Ruth Nkotsoe, 42, and Constable Mosimanekgosi Leburu, 34, allegedly demanded R500 from the mother of an 18-year-old man, who was arrested in Marikana, near Rustenburg, North West, for contravention of the Immigration Act.

“According to information received, an 18-year-old suspect, was arrested on Tuesday, 03 May 2022, in Marikana for contravention of Section 49(1)(a) of the Immigration Act, 2002 (Act No. 13 of 2002). The police officers then initiated communication and demanded an amount of R500 from the suspect’s mother for the release of her son,” said North West police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone.

“The suspect was taken to court for appearance on Thursday, May 5, 2022. However, the case was not placed on the roll and the suspect was released. The two police officers allegedly kept the 18-year-old man’s passport and ordered him to pay them R500. The matter was reported to the police and that resulted in the arrest of the two police officers on Tuesday, May 10, 2022,” said Mokgwabone.

The two police officers were released on R5 000 bail, the case against them was postponed to September 27.