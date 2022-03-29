Two shot dead in Hebron tavern shooting

TWO people were killed and another injured in a shooting incident in Hebron, east of Brits, North West police said on Tuesday. Spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said the incident occurred at a tavern in Tlhasedi Section, Hebron, on Sunday.

"According to information received, two unknown men entered the tavern and utilised the female toilets. They were allegedly escorted out and directed to the male toilets. The duo then used the males’ only toilets, as directed. "On return from the toilet, they approached patrons and one of them armed with a firearm, allegedly fired shots hitting one man and two women. “Sadly, Godknows Kgopane, 39, and Portia Manale, 38, died instantly at the scene while another woman (age still unknown) was rushed to hospital for medical treatment. Meanwhile, the suspects fled the scene on foot and are still at large," he said.

Brigadier Mokgwabone said the motive for the killings was not yet known at this stage and the investigation into the matter continues. "The police request anyone who may have information that can assist in the investigation, to contact the Investigating Officer, Captain Nick Mokhutshwane on 082 661 0741 or call the APS) Crime Stop number 08600 10111. Anonymous tip-offs can also be communicated via the MySAPS app on your smart phone or iPhone." In a separate incident, the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation, better known as the Hawks, said three people between the ages of 36 and 46 were arrested on Monday and Tuesday, during an intelligence driven operation in the Free State.

"The suspects were monitored over a period of time by the Hawks and Crime Intelligence team as they allegedly sold a consignment of drugs on several occasions to a police agent. “It is further alleged that from February 2021 until yesterday the suspects sold the drugs to the police agent to an estimated value of more than R100 000," said spokesperson Captain Christopher Singo. They were due to appear in the Bethlehem Magistrate's Court on Wednesday. | IOL