Two sjamboked, set alight in North West

Rustenburg -Two partly burnt bodies were found in Makhubung outside Mahikeng, North West police said on Monday. “Police were called to a crime scene at about 8am on Thursday, 2 December 2021, after two partly burnt bodies believed to be of Lesotho nationals were spotted by a passer-by on the road between Makhubung and Ga-Seipone Section,” spokesperson Captain Sam Tselanyane said.

He said according to information received, a group of people driving in a white bakkie arrived at a cattle post together with one of the men on December 1. “The victim was removed from the bakkie and assaulted with sjamboks by a group of males. They then drove away in the same bakkie and later returned with the second victim who was also assaulted. “Subsequently, the suspects allegedly put both victims in the bakkie and drove away with them. They were later dumped along Makhubung and Ga-Seipone Section and thereafter set alight in an apparent stock-theft-related accusations. The victims are still unidentified and no arrest has been effected,” Captain Tselanyane said.

He said North West provincial commissioner, Lieutenant-General Sello Kwena, had condemned the incident. "He reiterated that members of the community should refrain from taking the law into their own hands and allow justice to take its course. Investigation into the matter continues." In another unrelated incident, he said Tebogo Elias Sepale, 41, appeared in the Orkney Magistrate's Court on Monday, facing a charge of murder.

His case was postponed to December 9 for bail application. "Sepale’s court appearance stems from an incident in which Ayabonga Mtyeneni, 30, was allegedly stabbed to death at a tavern following an argument with the accused and his friends. "Police in Kanana near Orkney were on Saturday evening, 27 November 2021, called to a local clinic where they were showed on arrival, a lifeless body of a man who was later identified as Ayabonga Mtyeneni. According to the reports, Mtyeneni, was earlier rushed to the clinic after being stabbed with a knife, but was certified dead on arrival. It was reported to the police that Mtyeneni was a suspected member of a gang in the area."