Two men arrested in connection with stock theft and other charges are expected to appear in the Schweizer-Reneke Magistrate's Court, North West, on Thursday for a bail hearing. File photo: ANA.

RUSTENBURG -Two men arrested in connection with theft of sheep worth R40 000 were due to appear in the Schweizer-Reneke Magistrate's Court on Thursday for a bail application hearing, North West police said. Captain Aafje Botma said Mohau Maselo, 41, and Pitso Montwedi, 24, were arrested on 15 May during a crime prevention operation as part of rural safety strategy aimed at curbing stock theft and other crimes in the policing precinct of Schweizer-Reneke.

"It is alleged that a suspicious GWM bakkie was spotted on Bloemhof-Schweizer-Reneke Road at approximately 2:15am. The police then followed the vehicle and ultimately stopped it in the Schweizer-Reneke Central Business District for a search.

"During the search, 13 sheep were found in the back of the bakkie, tied with wires and covered with a plastic. The occupants could not account for the sheep and were arrested for possession of presumably stolen goods," she said.

Two of the sheep had died, she added.

Botma said further investigation into the matter led the police to a farm on the Bloemhof-Schweizer-Reneke Road where another 15 sheep were found tied up.

"That brought a total number of recovered sheep to 28, valued at R40 000."

Their first court appearance was on 16 May and the case was postponed to Thursday for a formal bail application.

They are facing charges of possession of suspected stolen goods and stock theft.

African News Agency (ANA)