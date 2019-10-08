Rustenburg - The Rustenburg municipality has condemned the deaths of two women died at the hands of their lovers in Boitekong at the weekend.
Speaker Sheila Mabale-Huma said it was important for women to know when to walk away from toxic relationships.
"Women should never risk their lives by hoping that a perpetual abuser will change when their behaviour indicates something opposite to what they are saying," she said after visiting the familes in Boitekong on Monday.
She was accompanied by mayor Mpho Khunou, as well as ward councillors Elish Mjekula and Abissai Seleka.
The municipality said that Basetsana Kgaole, 24, was stabbed in the neck allegedly by her boyfriend on Saturday after an altercation.