Two-year-old girl goes missing from aunt's yard in North West

A massive search has been launched for a reported missing toddler in Pudimoe, in the North West province. Two-year-old Thato Ralesile, of Myra, near Pudimoe, was reported missing on Saturday.

"According to information received, Thato was playing outside in the yard of her aunt’s house when she was last seen on Saturday, August 19, 2023, at about 5pm. She was wearing a red tracksuit top, cream trousers, and pink takkies during her disappearance," said North West police spokesperson, Colonel Adele Myburgh. She said since Thato's disappearance, a search has been conducted by the police, family, and community around the village, without any success. She said the search continued on Monday, with the K9 and mounted units of the police added to the search party.

"Anyone with information regarding Thato’s whereabouts can contact the investigating officer, Captain Obakeng Phirichwane of Pudimoe Family Violence, Child Protection, and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS) on 060 967 3947 or your nearest police station. Anonymous tip-offs can also be communicated via Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or via the MySAPS App from your smartphone." In Limpopo, the police have asked members of the public to assist them in locating Dineo Mogale, 17, from Leshikishiki village in Ga-Chuene. "It is reported that Dineo was last seen by her mother at her home at about 7.30pm on Friday, July 21. She has since left without informing anyone about her departure," said Sergeant Tsietsi Lamola.

Efforts to locate her at the homes of friends, family and relatives were not successful. Lamola said anyone with information that could assist the police in reuniting Dineo with her family should contact the investigating officer, Lieutenant Colonel Nyamanyayo Thomas Baloyi on 082 565 8234, or alternatively report to the nearest police station or to Crime Stop at 08600 10111. "Information can also be shared on My SAPS App. Police investigations are continuing," Lamola said.