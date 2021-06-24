Two youngsters nabbed, one on the run after burnt body found in car boot in Klipgat
Share this article:
Johannesburg - Two youngsters have been arrested in connection with the murder of a person whose charred remains were found in a burnt car in Klipgat, North West.
Arthus Khoza, 18, and Mahlatsi Nkuna, 20, appeared in the Ga-Rankuwa Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.
They were remanded in custody and were expected back in court on June 30.
Khoza and Nkuna’s arrest follows an incident in which an unidentified male body was found inside a burnt Hyundai i20 vehicle at a soccer field in Ikageng Section, Klipgat, on Thursday last week around 7am.
North West police spokesperson Colonel Adéle Myburgh said the police’s initial investigation led them to a house in Phutha Section, Klipgat on Monday.
“The house was searched and, in one of the bedrooms, the team found blood stains on the floor, under and on top of a bed as well as on the carpet.
“An axe, suspected to have been used during the commission of this crime, was found on the roof of the house.
“After this gruesome discovery, investigations led to the tracing and arrest of two suspects. The third suspect, who is known to the police, is still being traced. Investigation into the matter, including identification of the body through DNA tests, continues,” she said.
The SAPS has requested that anyone who has information that can assist in the investigation to contact the investigating officer, Warrant Officer Thabo Sekgororoana, at 082 520 1588 or call the Crime Stop number 08600 10111. Tip-offs can also be communicated via My SAPS App on a smart phone.
IOL