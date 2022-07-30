Under pressure: my savings are taking a knock, R25K salary severely stretched

Johannesburg - The pressures arising from the rising costs of fuel, interest rates and food are being felt on all quarters. * Thabang Ndlovu, 26, says he is struggling financially - like many people in the country with his R25 000 monthly salary.

Story continues below Advertisement

Ndlovu, who works as a communications officer in Mafikeng, says navigating the costs of travelling to work, food, rent and other responsibilities cannot be escaped, on an extremely tight budget. The rising interest rates, high fuel prices, electricity and water tariff increases, and the rising cost of food, has had a hard-hitting effect on all South Africans, but is also hitting young people hard as they have just entered the employment market and need to navigate being independent. “There was certainly a time when I could almost follow saving tips. However now, I’m lucky to even have anything to save when I have paid for all the things I need to pay,” he said.

Story continues below Advertisement

ORDINARY SOUTH AFRICANS SHARE THEIR BUDGETS: How does yours compare? NAME: Thabang Ndlovu OCCUPATION: Communications officer

Story continues below Advertisement

AGE: 26 AREA: Mafikeng SUPPORTS: 3

Story continues below Advertisement

Income: R25 000 COSTS: Loans: R6 000

Groceries: R2 000 Transport: R1 200 Bond/Rent: R3 000

Electricity: R1 000 Insurance: R2 000 Medical Aid: R2 700

Clothing: R1 200 Eating out: R1 000 Data/Fibre: R500

Telephone/Cell: R500 Ndlovu said if he had the option he would move back home to save on costs, but he does not have the option having criss-crossed internal borders in the country to retain work in Mafikeng. “We do not all have the privilege to live at home for as long as we would like because work opportunities sometimes mean moving to a new province as I have. “We can’t rely on public transport because work requires us to travel so some ‘tips’ are just not for everyone,” says Ndlovu.

It has become clear that people have had to cut out many things in order to cover the costs of their needs leaving them with little to no money to set aside for rainy days. Ndlovu’s R25 000 salary is severely stretched currently. “The circumstances are very different among young people but the challenges are the same especially with the cost of living. We are all feeling the impact of this no matter how or to what extent, we all feel it.”