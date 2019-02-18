Unemployed people at Ikemeleng in Kroondal near Rustenburg marched to Kroondal mine demanding jobs. Photo: ANA/Stringer.

RUSTENBURG - Unemployed people at Ikemeleng in Kroondal near Rustenburg marched to the Kroondal Mine on Monday, demanding jobs. "We are here today to let the mine know that we as Ikemeleng community want what is ours and that is jobs and tenders. There is a tender that came out dealing with the dumping area in Ikemeleng. The business owners we know applied for the tender but they did not receive it. And they were not even given a reason why," said community leader Zukiswa Thantsi.

In the memorandum they appealed for the mine to halt operations at the dump site areas because they suspected the contractor was related to the councillor's boyfriend.

They further called on the mine to no longer to consult with the councilor in employment issues instead they wanted the mine to recognise the unemployment forum and engage with the forum on employment issues.

They wanted their demands met within seven days or they would stop operations at the mines.

Production manager Judah Mashego received the memorandum and promised that it would be attended to.

African News Agency (ANA)