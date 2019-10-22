RUSTENBURG - A DA councillor suffered two broken fingers and rib injuries after he was allegedly beaten-up by striking municipal workers at Bojanala Platinum District Municipality in the North West.
Deputy North West provincial leader Leon Basson said councillor Paultjie Hendriks was assaulted at the special council meeting on October 16.
"When the DA asked for a break to caucus and tried to leave the council chambers, our councillor was physically attacked by the striking employees. Councillor Hendriks was the assaulted, they broke two of his fingers, elbow and ribs. He was further held hostage for three hours as they refused to let him go and refused to call an ambulance so he could receive medical attention," he said.
"Though the DA understands the frustration of officials who have not received their salaries due to the mismanagement of funds at the municipality, it is completely unacceptable for them to physically attack councillors."
Some municipal workers in Bojanala have downed tool demanding to be paid their September salaries, the municipality was able to pay salaries of workers on a low salary scale while high earners have not been paid.