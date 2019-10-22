Unpaid Bojanala municipal workers allegedly assault DA councillor









Protesting municipal workers at Bojanala Platinum district municipality in North West. File picture: African News Agency (ANA) RUSTENBURG - A DA councillor suffered two broken fingers and rib injuries after he was allegedly beaten-up by striking municipal workers at Bojanala Platinum District Municipality in the North West. Deputy North West provincial leader Leon Basson said councillor Paultjie Hendriks was assaulted at the special council meeting on October 16. "When the DA asked for a break to caucus and tried to leave the council chambers, our councillor was physically attacked by the striking employees. Councillor Hendriks was the assaulted, they broke two of his fingers, elbow and ribs. He was further held hostage for three hours as they refused to let him go and refused to call an ambulance so he could receive medical attention," he said. "Though the DA understands the frustration of officials who have not received their salaries due to the mismanagement of funds at the municipality, it is completely unacceptable for them to physically attack councillors." Some municipal workers in Bojanala have downed tool demanding to be paid their September salaries, the municipality was able to pay salaries of workers on a low salary scale while high earners have not been paid.

DA Councillor in Bojanala Platinum District Municipality, Paultjie Hendriks was allegedly assaulted at the special council meeting. Photo: Supplied.

The special council meeting discussed the written representations from municipal manager Pogiso Shikwane and chief financial officer Olga Ndlovu on their reasons they should not be suspended following allegations of misconduct against them.

The council resolved to suspend the two for their alleged role that landed the municipality in financial difficulties.

Basson said the party had laid criminal charges against municipal workers for assault and kidnapping on October 20.

North West police confirmed a case has been opened.

"We can confirm that a case assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm has been registered for investigation. That was after the complainant was allegedly assaulted following a fight that broke out during a council meeting on Wednesday, 16 October 2019. No one has been arrested at this stage and investigation into the matter continues," said spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone.

African News Agency (ANA)