Unrepentant 'prophet' sentenced to three life terms in jail for raping three women and girls

The Molopo Sexual Offences Regional Court in North West has sentenced serial rapist Fezile Zozi to three life sentences after he was convicted of raping different women and girls. North West provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said the fight against sexual offences, fostering teamwork and stakeholder relationship in the province has continued to register success.

“Zozi committed the crimes in Lomanyaneng in May 2010, August 2021 and September 2023. In committing the offences, the convict would, after meeting the victims, cleverly volunteer to accompany them to their places, but ended up raping them,” said Mokgwabone. “It emerged during the proceedings that Zozi met the first victim, then aged 15, in the evening on 20 August 2010. On his own accord, he accompanied the girl who was going home.” The two were on the way when Zozi dragged the girl into the bushes and raped her.

Zozi was on bail in August 2021, when he met an 18-year-old-girl who was on her way home, just after midnight. Once more, he volunteered to accompany the teenager. “They were walking when Zozi told the woman that she was bewitched. Further (he said) that he had the ability to heal the woman. Due to the woman’s refusal to the proposal, Zozi forcefully undressed and raped her next to the road,” said Mokgwabone.

Two years, Zozi met a 38-year-old woman walking home in the early hours of the morning. “In this instance, Zozi pretended to be a prophet and attempted to apply prophetic practices to the woman. Upon refusal, the woman was dragged to the nearby bushes and raped. Consequent to investigations including the linkages, all the cases were combined for the purpose of trial,” said Mokgwabone. In seeking a harsh sentence, advocate Kefentse Diseko highlighted the gravity and prevalence of the offences. The prosecutor further told the court that Zozi had violated the constitutional rights of the victims.

Ultimately, Zozi was handed life sentence for each of the three counts of rape. The court ruled that sentences will run concurrently. In addition, Zozi was declared unfit to possess a firearm. In another case, 31-year-old Tebogo Matshidiso was sentenced to life imprisonment for raping a woman. The rape ordeal happened in the evening of October 3 2021.

“The woman was reportedly hitch-hiking to go home in Bodibe village, near Itsoseng, when she was offered a lift by a vehicle with two male occupants who were both unknown to her. They were on the way when the passenger forcefully undressed and raped the woman,” said Mokgwabone. The driver later stopped the car due to an apparent breakdown of the vehicle. The two men got out of the car to seek help. “However, the driver went back to the car and (also) raped the victim.”

Another man arrived on the scene and allowed the victim to use his cellphone to call her parents. “Subsequent to investigation and through assistance of the witness - the man who allowed the victim to use his cellphone - the accused (Matshidiso) was identified and arrested. The second suspect is yet to be arrested,” said Mokgwabone. In welcoming the sentences, the Director of Public Prosecutions in North West, Dr Rachel Makhari and the acting provincial commissioner of police in North West, Major General Patrick Asaneng, pointed out that while the incidents caused trauma to the victims, it was pleasing that collaboration of different State entities ensured justice for the victims of crime.