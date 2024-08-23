Vala Umgodi operation nets 32 undocumented foreign nationals

The 32 suspects arrested during a law enforcement operation, Vala Umgodi, have appeared in the Brits Magistrate’s Court in North West province on charges of contravening the country’s immigration laws. Two of the suspects have been released because they are documented, the police have said. The suspects were arrested during the week on Tuesday and Wednesday,

They appeared in court, 12 of the 32 suspects were found guilty and sentenced to three months imprisonment or a R1,500 fine. The other 18 suspects have remained in custody until their next court appearance on September 2. Two of the accused were released after it was established that they were documented. The accused are foreign nationals from Mozambique, Lesotho and Zimbabwe.

It is unfortunate for the nine women who are part of the accused, as they will spend the remaining days of Women’s Month in this situation. The police managed to find illegal mining equipment during the operation. Picture: Supplied “The operation also led to the confiscation of various illegal mining equipment, which were found abandoned. They include three water pumps, water pipes, extension cord and three excavators,” Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said. A manhunt was issued for a group of armed suspects who robbed a business at a Timber Merchant in Mogodi village two days ago, the police said.