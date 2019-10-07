A pilot died at the scene and another person was injured when a light aircraft crashed in Huhudi, Vryburg in North West province. PHOTO: Supplied

Rustenburg - A 30-year-old pilot died and another person was injured when a light aircraft crashed in Huhudi near Vryburg, North West police said on Monday. Police spokesperson Sam Tselanyane said the Piper plane crashed between two houses on Isaac Peloeng street on Sunday afternoon.

"Allegedly the aircraft was flying from Vryburg to Pretoria when it crashed, the cause of the crash is unknown at this stage," he said.

"(There were) no injuries or casualties on the ground. The families of the two affected houses were requested to vacate their houses for safety reasons until the wreckage is removed."

Tselanyane said police were investigating a case of culpable homicide and another charge related to the Aviation Act.