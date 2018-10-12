RUSTENBURG - A community radio station in Rustenburg is off-air after presenters went on strike on Friday.

Staff at Mafisa FM locked the station's gate complaining that they were not paid their September salary and wanted the station manager fired.

Deputy chairperson of the board Thabang Rampou said he met with staff, who complained about the treatment they get from the station's management.

He said they would be paid on Friday.

"I just spoke with our staff members we agreed that they must start working. What we talked about is that they have [a] problem with management," he said.

"On Monday, we are going to have a board meeting with different stakeholders and staff to resolve the problem. Part of the problems is that staff want to be paid in time, I agree with them that they must be paid in time."

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Mafisa FM deputy chairperson Thabang Rampou. Video: Molaole Montsho

Rampou said there was a delay in paying salaries due to the fact that advertisers did not pay the station in time.

Mafisa FM depends on revenue generated through adverts.

The radio station, founded 22 years ago, and played music in the morning and by the afternoon it was off-air.

Staff members held a brief meeting with Rampou and among themselves while Rampou made several telephone calls to other members of the board and to the treasurer.

He said he wanted an annual general meeting before the end of the year, to map out a way to take the station to its former glory.

The station was expected to brief the media on the situation on Monday.

* Receive IOL's top stories via Whatsapp by sending your name to 0745573535.

African News Agency (ANA)